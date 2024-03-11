SDLP proposes changing MOT tests to every two years in a bid to address rising waiting-list times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal was specifically for cars under 10 years old and follows rising waiting list times for MOT tests in the North of Ireland.

The official opposition at Stormont tabled an amendment to a motion scheduled to be heard in the Assembly on Monday which would test political opinion on the move after former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon issued a call for evidence on the proposal while in government.

MOT centre. (File picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

SDLP Opposition Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA said: “Motorists across the North have been frustrated in recent years with significant delays in MOT test appointments. Last week the Chief Executive of the DVA confirmed that the average waiting time for an MOT is 72 days as a result of changing consumer habits.

“MOT centres are busier than ever and the public servants working there are at full pelt trying to get as many appointments through the doors as possible.

"I want to place in record my appreciation for the additional work they’ve undertaken these last few years. Unfortunately despite their efforts, the waiting list remains too long.

“The SDLP Opposition is therefore seeking to test political will in the Assembly for a move to biennial testing for cars less than 10 years old to relieve pressure on the system.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"This is a proposal that we issued a call for evidence on while in government and a substantial proportion of respondents were favourable.

"Moving to a two year cycle, even in the short term, would act as a pressure release valve to allow the completion of new testing centres and an assessment of new testing capacity. Cars over 10 years old would continue to be subject to annual inspection given their higher risk profile.

Cllr Durkan concluded: “We acknowledge the challenges with testing infrastructure, including hairline cracks on hydraulic equipment which can present serious logistical problems.