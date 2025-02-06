Sinn Féin concerns at pay rise vote taken after walk-out at Derry & Strabane Council meeting

Sinn Féin representatives for Derry City and Strabane District Council have claimed the party was left out of a vote around pay rises for elected members.

At January’s Full Council meeting, Councillor Brian Tierney issued an apology to the chamber following recent revelations that he provided a character reference for an ex-soldier who was subsequently jailed for rape. Colr. Tierney said he withdrew the reference upon learning about the nature of the charges.

Sinn Féin councillors left the chamber while councillor Tierney was speaking and put forward an unsuccessful motion to have the meeting adjourned until the following day.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Brian Harte noted that a motion to increase members’ pay for the first time since 2019, which was ultimately approved, took place after the walkout when members of his party were absent.

“At the previous [Governance and Strategic Planning] meeting, councillor Sandra Duffy reiterated that we are against the awarding of pay rises to councillors, however we agreed to defer it to Full Council so all members could speak on the matter,” Councillor Harte said.

“We are disappointed that at that Full Council meeting, after the Sinn Féin team left the chamber, the remaining members decided to give themselves a pay rise.”

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said Sinn Féin members left for their own reasons, and noted that his party supported the motion to adjourn the meeting.

“But we respected the democratic decision of this council and stayed to complete the meeting,” he said. “And I do think it is right the councillors right across the North receive the same remuneration.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said it was unfair for Sinn Féin to focus on the vote for an adjournment, as they “took the decision to walk out”.

“They’re entitled to do that,” he said. “They’re also entitled to come back in and take part in the rest of the discussion.

“I voted against the adjournment but it wasn’t [a vote] for a a pay rise or anything like that, so the focus can’t be on who voted or who didn’t vote for an adjournment.

“Sinn Féin took a decision, but they knew there was business happening. Whether you voted for the adjournment or not is not the issue.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.