The dedicated week, which runs from 11 March until 15 March, will see a series of events and workshops planned across the council area, and will cover key topics, including advanced care planning, personal, legal, clinical and financial planning.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, and encouraged everyone to get involved:

Mayor Patricia Logue at the launch of Plan Ahead Week, held in Culmore Community Hub. Included from left are Sharon Williams, Compassionate Communities NI, Ciara Burke, DCSDC Age Friendly officer, Martin McDaid, guest speaker, Una Cooper, manager Culmore Community Hub, and Sharon Tosh, Compassionate Communities NI.

“This week is an opportunity for everyone to think about what is important to them and plan for their future. It also helps a person make known their wishes, feelings, beliefs and values to those around them.

"There are a number of ways we can plan for future care. It is important to review these plans as things change and most importantly, to let those closest to you know of your plans.”

Alongside the launch, there will be an information session on planning for residential care, a financial well-being event and also a series of advanced care planning workshops throughout the Derry, Strabane and Newtownstewart areas.

Sharon Williams, Project Manager at Compassionate Communities NI explained: “Talking to those closest to you about what you would like, and what you wouldn’t like, is the most important conversation you will ever have.

“To plan ahead helps us to focus on those things that are important to us. It raises questions about how we can make financial provisions for the care we need and how we can protect our wishes in law, while giving authority to those we trust should we become unable to make decisions or communicate for ourselves. This process of planning ahead helps us to assess what we want out of life and helps us all to live better.”

The event on Tuesday, 12 March in the Guildhall begins at 10.30am and includes the opportunity to hear from Dove House and Advice Space. Everyone in attendance will also receive an information pack.

Plan Ahead Week 2024 has been funded by the Public Health Agency through the Age Friendly Programme, in partnership with Compassionate Communities NI.