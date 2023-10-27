'We need all workplaces to have a menopause policy': Derry & Strabane Council welcome first charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derg Sinn Féin Councillor Caroline Devine highlighted the Menopause Together’s essential work at a meeting of the Derry City and Strabane Council on Wednesday, October 25.

Colr. Devine said: “I look forward to seeing how Menopause Together can change women’s lives by educating, empowering and supporting them to have a better menopause experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Menopause is a natural part of every woman’s life, but it’s not an easy transition. Despite the fact that over half the population will go through it, it still remains a taboo subject and there’s a lack of education and awareness around it.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein Councillor Caroline Devine.

"We need to offer a holistic approach to handling menopause, including diet and lifestyle interventions, and women need access to information to make decisions about their health.”

Colr. Devine continued: “We need all workplaces to have a menopause policy. Many women will be working through the menopause and beyond.

"Between 10 and 12 percent of women leave their jobs because of symptoms. I’m encouraged that we now have a menopause charity that will champion change and ensure women are better supported and everyone is better educated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said it was ‘startling’ to hear how many women lose their jobs due to menopause symptoms.

She said: "It was even more startling to hear that women weren’t even aware they were having the effects of menopause. It shows the lack of education around the subject.”

The Moor Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly agreed that more education on the menopause and its effects was needed.

He said: "The amount of people I have been talking to about this subject and how it affects them, their mother or their partner, is mind-blowing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyleside People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said workers needed ‘stronger rights’ to ensure they don’t lose jobs due to menopause.

"For a long time, women haven’t been understood. Menopause takes people out of the workforce, and they shouldn’t be punished because of natural changes to their body,” Colr. Harkin said.

Andrew Balfour,