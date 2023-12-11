Councillor Nicholas Crossan welcomes Ministerial intervention in the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) dispute

Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan has welcomed ministerial intervention in the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) dispute and has called for a ‘robust appeals process’ to be put in place ‘so farmers and landowners can challenge the inclusion or exclusion of land on final maps’.

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien have announced that the initial liability date for the new Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) will be pushed back from February 2024 to February 2025, with landowners to be given an additional opportunity to make submissions on local authorities' draft maps when they are published in February 2024.

Local authorities are responsible for identifying the land that is subject to RZL Tax identified as ‘appropriate locations for housing’.

The tax – which will be calculated at 3% of the market value of land ‘in scope’ – will operate on a self-assessment basis.

The tax will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners and landowners will have to register for the tax.

Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan welcomed the minister’s announcement ‘as pragmatic and important.’ which will allow a ‘new timeline for landowners potentially impacted by the government land tax to consider all options and make arrangements that best suit their set of circumstances.’

" The deferred RZL Tax timeline will allow landowners another opportunity to engage with the mapping process and iron out any disputes before the government tax comes into effect.