Crash in Derry ; Vehicle seized

Police in Derry have seized a vehicle and are trying to establish who owns it after a collision in Derry this morning.

The car was found overturned close to the entrance of the Hatmore Park and shops areaoalong Creggan Road shortly before 6am this morning.

A local Councillor who had spoken to an eyewitness said that the vehicle also hit two lampposts and that a man and a woman had been seen getting out of the car.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said it was lucky that no-one was seriously injured at the scene.

PSNI Inspector Moore said: “At around 5.50am, it was reported that a vehicle was overturned near the Hatmore shops.

“Police attended the scene and the vehicle has since been seized. Police are working to establish the owner of the vehicle and where it has come from.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the Hatmore Area to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 257 or 03/07/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”