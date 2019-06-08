Creggan community ‘left frightened and concerned’

Sinn Fein Councillor Tina Burke has said people in Creggan were left ‘frightened and concerned’ over several incidents that occurred in the community on Friday afternoon.

Councillor Burke commented: “Obviously a tragedy has occurred that has resulted in a terrible loss of life, at the centre of that is a grieving family. I have been talking to people right across the Creggan community and liaising with relevant agencies.

“We are all aware that there was an incident at Central Drive, the reality of that is only a small number of people were directly involved. Even though there were large numbers of people at the scene.

“I would like to also praise the local people who were on the scene ,who defused the situation and moved the crowd along. People in the community were left very afraid and concerned. What we need now in our community is calm. We also need to give the family space to grieve.

“If anyone does need help I am available and they should contact me.”

The Journal is awaiting a response from the PSNI concerning the incidents.