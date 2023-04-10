The Good Friday Agreement.

Students from St. Joseph’s Boys’ School and St. Cecilia’s College in Creggan provided valuable insights into how younger citizens view the landmark peace accord.

‘The Good Friday Agreement: A Young Person’s View’ was produced in collaboration with the Gasyard Wall Féile.

"This Easter marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

“As part of Féile's Film Collective work, we met with students from St. Joseph’s Boy’s School and St. Cecilia’s College in Creggan to gauge their knowledge and views on the conflict, the Good Friday Agreement and the current political landscape,” Féile stated.

Easter Monday marked the calendar anniversary of the GFA peace accord which was signed at Castle Buildings on April 10, 1998, following a series of intensive negotiations in Belfast.

