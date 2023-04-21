Avoca Lodge

Bringing forward the motion calling for the Trust to overturn this decision, Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said: “Earlier this year, the Western Trust announced plans to close Avoca Lodge and remove the service and staff to other facilities and they did so stating that this closure was not deemed to be major or controversial.

“For those that reside in Avoca Lodge and indeed their families this statement couldn't be further from the truth as a closure is both major and controversial for them.

“My party colleagues Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson have been liaising with the families affected and the Western Trust for months and Pádraig has described the decision to close the facility as a hammer blow to the service users. I agree entirely with them.

“Our city and district is currently suffering from a mental health crisis and we're seeking further investments and mental health services and support for people who are suffering with mental health. We need more mental health provision, not less.

“Avoca Lodge provides supported living for people who suffer from mental illness and provides wraparound specialist care and support for these individuals.

"We can all accept that at times there is a need for reform of services to raise standards and everything that comes with that. However, when those types of changes are being made, that should be done with a very clear plan of next steps and what it means for the patients and their families and with the guarantee that those patients will be supported in a way that meets their assessed need.”

She continued: “The families affected are unsure and are seriously concerned about what this decision means for their family members and I don't believe that there's been enough consultation on the impact of this decision."

Alliance Colr. Rachael Ferguson added her support to the motion saying; “The mental health services that we have within the city and district are stretched at best. We are crying out for more beds, more facilities and Avoca Lodge gives 10 beds to service users and offers that mental health support.

“I think this is a mistake on the part of the Western Trust to do this without any consultation or a clear plan. I think it does need to be revised and if down the line they want to look at a new facility then I don't see why this current facility couldn't be built on and extended.”

Colr. Emmet Doyle commented: “I've been aware of the plans of the Trust and I have to say that it's almost identical to the plans that were discussed a number of years ago when it came to develop Grangewood and it’s a matter simply of we've made a decision and that's the end of it. There was no prior plan in place for where people would receive care in the future.”

Councillor Maeve O’Neill claimed the closure would ‘exacerbate the health conditions of the residents of Avoca Lodge, never mind the workers who are at risk of losing their jobs’.