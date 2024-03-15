DAERA meeting about Mobuoy dump
During an update to council members, at an Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 13, Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said officers had requested a meeting with DAERA in February.
It followed a motion to contact the team and “extend an invitation to Council to provide answers to questions from Members”.
Proposed question topics included future maintenance and monitoring costs, direct economic costs and benefits, and prospective changes in the value of adjoining land at the dump site.
The 116-acre, illegal dump site, located just outside Derry City, is estimated to house 1.6 million tonnes of waste.
Ms Phillips said officers received a letter from DAERA on Tuesday last, stating that they were “happy to come to” the next committee meeting on April 17.
The letter added that, given the complex nature of the questions, they would offer members an opportunity to attend a workshop detailing the remediation process on the week beginning April 8.
DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said it was a “shame DAERA weren’t here today”, but planned to attend the workshop and welcomed a future meeting to receive “answers and a bit of clarity”.
Sinn Féin councillor Alex Duffy commended DAERA for “responding positively” to the request and welcomed the workshop.
“Knowledge is power,” Councillor Duffy added. “So any information councillors can gain is fantastic”.
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter