People Before Profit T.D. Richard Boyd Barrett, who was in the city recently canvassing ahead of the forthcoming elections, said the cuts at Radio Foyle and campaign for a full-scale university kept coming up on the doorsteps.

He said: “I wish to mention a couple of issues which were of concern in that north-west area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First, on the Ulster University Magee campus, there have been promises after promises about expanding the investment and the capacity to build up that university, particularly when many people are leaving that area.

Radio Foyle