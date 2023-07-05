Dáil unanimously passes motion calling on Dublin to reaffirm 50% funding commitment to £1.6bn A5
Back in 2007 Dublin promised to provide £400 million towards the road project, however, this commitment was subsequently reduced in the wake of the banking crisis.
In the intervening 16 years the cost of the road has soared to £1.6billion.
On Tuesday the Dáil unanimously backed a motion tabled by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy which called on the Government to reaffirm its 50 per cent funding pledge.
While the motion passed without opposition, the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, speaking on behalf of the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who was absent, did not indicate when or how the commitment would be honoured.
"The broad intent of this motion is in line with the principles of this Government and the commitments it has made to help progress the A5 project in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders in Northern Ireland.
"While it is the case that in the context of the St. Andrews Agreement in 2007 the Irish Government stated a commitment to provide £400 million towards the project, that commitment has long been superseded by developments, and the current commitment is as stated in the National Development Plan.
"The current funding commitment under the Stormont House Agreement and implementation plan is £75 million. The Government has made provision for £25 million in its NDP capital ceilings for 2023 and a further £50 million is what I am told will be available in subsequent years,” she stated.