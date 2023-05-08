Damian Gallagher calls for delivery of play parks across the Faughan DEA

Damian Gallagher in Bready.

He commented: “Play is critical to every child’s well-being and development throughout their early years. It allows them to engage and relate with the world around them and to learn to socialise with one another.

"It provides them with enjoyment, physical activity, cognitive skills, social and emotional learning, and is necessary to a happy childhood. The importance of a child’s right to play is enshrined in Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Mr. Gallagher claimed there was a gap in provision across the Faughan area.

"A low level of play provision has already been identified, in the Derry City and Strabane District Council ‘Play Plan 2021-2036’, in the communities of Bready, Prehen and Tamnaherin. However, these areas continue to be without any outdoor play park provision,” he stated.

He warned of the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles.

“As a parent of three young children, I am acutely aware of the danger of the creeping digital culture that is encouraging children to spend more time indoors.

