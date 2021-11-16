Damien Mullan to stand down from council with John McGowan expected as replacement

John McGowan

Colr. Mullan, who replaced Aileen Mellon during the summer, has said he is standing down for personal reasons.

The party has not confirmed Mr. McGowan as his replacement, however, the 'Journal' understands that nominations for a selection convention on Thursday have now closed and his was the only name put forward.

Colr. Mullan said: “After much discussion with family and colleagues, I have decided that I will be stepping down from my role as Councillor for Ballyarnett due to personal reasons.

Damien Mullan

“I will continue to play an active role in Sinn Féin in the local area and fully support whoever is co-opted to represent this area on Derry and Strabane District Council."