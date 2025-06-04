Darren Guy says tenure as deputy mayor reminded him how Derry/Strabane is blessed with ‘truly amazing people’

Darren Guy has described his tenure as deputy mayor as an ‘honour’ admitting his engagements over the past year reminded him how the Derry and Strabane area is blessed with ‘truly amazing people’.

The 51-year-old Ulster Unionist Party representative for the Waterside completed his stint on Monday – following in the footsteps of his late father Jim, who served as Mayor of Derry twice in the 1980s and 1990s.

"I could not have expected when taking on the role of deputy mayor just how busy I would be in my term of office.

“I have enjoyed this past year, which has taken me to all the corners of our city and district where I have met some very interesting and remarkable people along the way,” he stated, following a year of diverse engagements.

Alderman Guy said it was a privilege to represent the city and district at home and abroad.

“My trip to the Somme to commemorate all those brave souls from our shores who made the ultimate sacrifice was an honour. I laid wreaths at the Ulster Tower and at the Irish Cross in Guillemont.

“I switched on Christmas lights from Maydown to Newtownstewart and from Sion Mills to Culmore, where I was given a guard of honour by 150 elves.

“Welcoming cruise ships to hosting receptions for those who had reached milestones or celebrated sporting achievements gave me a chance to speak with great people and to hear their experiences.

“I visited parts of our city and district I had never been to; the stunning Glenelly Valley in glorious sunshine to hardly being able to see the road in front of me on a visit to the Sperrins and everywhere I went I was greeted with kindness.

“But no matter where I visited, it was an honour to represent the city and district, and to meet people of all ages, of all backgrounds, and those who work tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of others, whether it being our first-class healthcare staff, those in addiction services, or those who are making a difference by improving the lives of those with learning difficulties and disabilities through Social Farms or Equine centres, we certainly are blessed with truly amazing people throughout our city and district.

“I could not forget the brilliant Stage Beyond group with their shows in the Millennium and Carlisle Road Methodist Church – their talents never cease to amaze me,” he stated.

He reserved his final commendations for staff at the Guildhall and throughout the council who ensured his deputy mayoralty ran like clockwork.

“I want to save the special praise for our very own council and Guildhall staff. Karen, Wendy and Alex have kept me updated with itinerary, speeches and absolutely anything I needed throughout my year.

“Ben and Mal, both very different personalities, but two absolute gentlemen, and our very own Guildhall staff who are absolutely amazing, and I could not have been better looked after by each and every one of them. I thank them all,” he declared.