Davina Pulis vows to oppose cuts and defend public services with ‘people-powered campaigns’

Davina Pulis

The local government election hopeful promised to lead ‘people-powered campaigns’ alongside other PBPA members.

“We are facing widespread cuts after the local elections following the recent budget announcement by the Secretary of State [Chris Heaton-Harris].

"Along with cuts we may also face water charges, higher tuition fees and prescription charges.

“The cut of 10 per cent to the budget has been described by the former head of the North’s civil service as ‘undeliverable’. They must be opposed.

“Our public services have been cut to the bone through years of Stormont negligence. Health waiting lists are out of control, workers’ pay has been cut, and schools are surviving on a shoestring.

"The raft of cuts outlined by the Secretary of State will cause irreparable damage, particularly in working class areas,” said the People Before Profit candidate.

The Waterside candidate claimed that ‘none of the North’s establishment parties are prepared to challenge the Tories’.

"They consistently roll over when it matters. We need determined opposition to austerity, not lackeys for it.