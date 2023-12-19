The average number of days lost to sickness at Derry City and Strabane District Council rose from 10.4 days to 16.8 days between 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to the Local Government Auditor.

Colette Kane’s report on her audits of councils during 2020-21 and 2021-22 shows Derry and Strabane had the fifth highest staff absence rate in 2021-22.

The highest average number of days lost was in Newry, Mourne and Down (20.7), followed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (20.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (19.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (19.2), then Derry and Strabane (16.8).

The number of days lost in Derry/Strabane rose from 14 days in 2017-18 to 16.8 days in 2021-22.

The average number of days lost due to sickness absence at Derry and Strabane Council rose after pandemic.

Ms. Kane reported that all councils recorded large decreases during the pandemic.