Days lost to sickness rose from 10.4 days to 16.8 days post-pandemic
Colette Kane’s report on her audits of councils during 2020-21 and 2021-22 shows Derry and Strabane had the fifth highest staff absence rate in 2021-22.
The highest average number of days lost was in Newry, Mourne and Down (20.7), followed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (20.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (19.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (19.2), then Derry and Strabane (16.8).
The number of days lost in Derry/Strabane rose from 14 days in 2017-18 to 16.8 days in 2021-22.
Ms. Kane reported that all councils recorded large decreases during the pandemic.
“Following a notable reduction in staff absence levels during 2020-21, the post pandemic work scape saw councils record their highest average sickness percentage against the previous five years (an average of 15.8 days in 21-22),” her report notes.