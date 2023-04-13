Freddie Scappaticci. Photo by Press Eye.

The Derry MLA said that the interim report of the operation should be published at the first opportunity and any prosecutions arising from it must be pursued.

Scappaticci was alleged to be the highest-ranking British agent within the Provisional IRA, using the codename ‘Stakeknife’.

He went into hiding after the accusation was made public almost 20 years ago.

Alfredo "Freddie" Scappaticci pictured in 1987.

Kenova lead Jon Boutcher this week released a statement following the death of Scappaticci.

He said: “We were made aware last week of the passing of Frederick Scappaticci. We are working through the implications of his death with regards to our ongoing casework, which will be progressed in consultation with victims, bereaved families, advocacy support groups and a wide range of statutory and non-statutory partners.

“The very nature of historical investigations will mean a higher likelihood that old age may catch up with those affected, be they perpetrators, witnesses, victims, family members, or those who simply lived through those times, before matters are concluded.

"We remain committed to providing families with the truth of what happened to their loved ones and continue to actively pursue criminal charges against several individuals. We will publish an interim report on Kenova’s findings this year.

Scappaticci in 2003. (Pacemaker)

“We also recognise that people may now feel more able to talk to the Kenova team following the death of Mr Scappaticci, who had long accused by many of being involved in the kidnap, murder and torture of potential PIRA informants during The Troubles. I appeal to anyone with information that might help those impacted by the events we are investigating to contact us in confidence to help families understand what happened during these difficult times."

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said: “Our first thought is to remember the victims, the survivors and bereaved families.

"In doing so I want to acknowledge the comments of Jon Boucher, his continued commitment to justice and truth and echo his further appeal for those with information to step forward.

“We must give firm support to Operation Kenova and its investigation into the actions of state agencies and their agents, the IRA Internal Security Unit and those in the IRA who directed it.