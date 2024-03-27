Declan Kearney to deliver the main address at Sinn Féin Easter Sunday commemoration

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney

The main commemoration will assemble at Westland Street at 2pm.

Local ceremonies are also planned at the Shantallow Monument (Racecourse Road) and Waterside (Rose Court) at 1pm and at Creggan (Central Drive) and the Bogside/Brandywell (Lecky Road) at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy said: “The main address this year will be delivered by our National Chairperson Declan Kearney who I am sure will be reflecting on the positive change that the party is driving right across Ireland and which is bringing us closer than ever to achieving the kind of Ireland that was envisaged by the men and women of 1916.