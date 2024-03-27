Declan Kearney to deliver the main address at Sinn Féin Easter Sunday commemoration
The main commemoration will assemble at Westland Street at 2pm.
Local ceremonies are also planned at the Shantallow Monument (Racecourse Road) and Waterside (Rose Court) at 1pm and at Creggan (Central Drive) and the Bogside/Brandywell (Lecky Road) at 1.30pm.
Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy said: “The main address this year will be delivered by our National Chairperson Declan Kearney who I am sure will be reflecting on the positive change that the party is driving right across Ireland and which is bringing us closer than ever to achieving the kind of Ireland that was envisaged by the men and women of 1916.
“Therefore, I would urge local republicans to make a special effort to attend both the main and local area commemorations in Derry and to wear the Easter Lily with pride over the Easter period in honour of the sacrifices of all of our patriot dead.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.