Delargy encourages women to fill in new menopause survey

Women in Derry have been encouraged to participate in a new survey which aims to explore the impact of menopause on mental health, and gaps in support.

The survey was developed by the Assembly's Mental Health All Party Group.

Chair of the group, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “Menopause affects thousands of women in the north and indeed right across the island, and it’s important to recognise the toll this can take on the physical and mental well-being of those affected.

“The aim of our survey is to ensure lived experiences of women going through menopause are documented to better inform decision-making moving forward."

Mr. Delargy said the group want to hear directly from women to ensure any gaps in support are identified and addressed.

“Tackling the stigma of menopause and improving women’s health must be a top priority, and I would encourage all women out there who have experienced menopause to fill in this survey.”

The survey can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/243242893795065