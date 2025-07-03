Delegation discusses rail review in Dublin as Doherty brands lack of connectivity an ‘appalling’ legacy of partition

Pearse Doherty has described the lack of a direct rail line from Derry to Dublin as an ‘appalling’ legacy of partition and its aftermath.

The Donegal TD told the Dáil on Wednesday how investment in rail infrastructure in the North West is ‘crucial if we are in any way serious about balanced regional development’.

"Donegal is one of the few counties on the island of Ireland that does not have a rail network. That is simply unacceptable,” said the Sinn Féin TD after Seán Canney, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, advised the Dáil he had held talks about the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) with representatives from Derry and Donegal.

The Minister stated: “I met representatives of the North West city region from Donegal, Derry and Strabane. We discussed the all-island rail review.

The Waterside railway station in Derry.

"It is important to emphasise that this review is an all-island one and we have to work together to ensure that we deliver it. I had a very positive meeting with the representatives and their officials. I look forward to engaging with them on an ongoing basis.”

Deputy Doherty urged the Government to expedite the delivery of the report’s recommendations and expand on them where possible.

"The rail review has proposed linking Derry and Letterkenny, which is crucial for the north-west city region, as well as connectivity with Belfast and a spur to Dublin.

"I would love to see a direct line from the capital city, Dublin, to the fourth largest city on the island, namely, Derry. It is my ambition to achieve that.

Members of the North West Regional Development Group (NWRDG) with the Minister of State in the Irish Department of Transport Seán Canney in Dublin on Wednesday. They travelled to the capital to progress discussions in relation to improving rail connectivity to the North West.

"It is appalling and shows the effects of partition that, in this day and age we simply do not have a connection between those two cities. What we deserve is a fully costed commitment from the Government on a Letterkenny to Derry line, the other potentials that exist, how we deliver the project, and the timeframe for it,” he declared.

Earlier on Wednesday members of the North West Regional Development Group (NWRDG) met with the Minister of State to progress discussions in relation to improving rail connectivity to the North West.

Speaking after the meeting Chair of the NWRDG, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “I was delighted to lead today’s delegation and found discussions with the Minister very encouraging in terms of his acknowledgement of the importance of the review and what it could deliver in terms of the local economy, tourism and convenient more sustainable travel across the country north and south.

“I really look forward to seeing further engagement between the two governments to move towards delivery of this vital project as soon as is possible.”

Members of the group were also greeted at Leinster House by Minister for State for Culture, Communications and Sport Charlie McConalogue.

Inside the Dáil chamber Deputy Doherty said: “We must make sure that Donegal is no longer a forgotten county. It is not acceptable anymore, in particular when we talk about all the challenges, including regional development and climate change. Donegal has simply been forgotten in regard to rail and that cannot continue any longer. I seek commitments from the Government to push this forward.”