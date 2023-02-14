News you can trust since 1772
Delight as new bus route confirmed for upper Hazelbank area of Derry

Following two years of lobbying the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed a new bus route is to be added covering the Derrymore area of Hazelbank.

By Luke McCallion
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:07pm

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney said he was delighted by the announcement of the additional service for local residents.

“Over the last two years we have been engaged in a sustained lobby of the Department for Infrastructure for the provision of a public bus service covering the upper Hazelbank area.

“We are delighted to confirm that as a result of this lobby the Department has requested that the developer of the new housing estate proposed to be constructed on the lands above Derrymore include a bus turning circle within the new development,” he added.

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney.
“This will allow Translink to develop a new bus route in the area which will include stops in the vicinity of the estate.

“We will update residents when the construction schedule for the new estate and turning circle has been confirmed.”

