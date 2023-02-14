Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney said he was delighted by the announcement of the additional service for local residents.

“Over the last two years we have been engaged in a sustained lobby of the Department for Infrastructure for the provision of a public bus service covering the upper Hazelbank area.

“We are delighted to confirm that as a result of this lobby the Department has requested that the developer of the new housing estate proposed to be constructed on the lands above Derrymore include a bus turning circle within the new development,” he added.

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney.

“This will allow Translink to develop a new bus route in the area which will include stops in the vicinity of the estate.