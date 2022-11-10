Derry at high risk of food insecurity say researchers who are calling for supermarket support

Researchers from the Consumer Research Data Centre at the University of Leeds and Which? have identified Derry as one of the areas most at risk of food insecurity.

The CDRC team, led by Dr. Michelle Morris, have developed a Priority Places for Food Index as part of Which?’s campaign to urge supermarkets to support consumers through the cost-of-living crisis.

The academics have identified several locations in Derry as being of higher priority for food support.

Derry has been identified as an area of high priority for action on food insecurity.

There is a noticeably greater concentration in parts Derry than in most other places in the north, the researchers have stated.

Dr. Morris, Associate Professor Nutrition and Lifestyle Analytics, University of Leeds said: “With so many people in the UK already suffering from food insecurity and the cost of living crisis making that much worse, we need to do all that we can to support those most in need to access affordable, healthy and sustainable foods.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has called for more to be done, including by supermarkets, to help families in Derry with access to affordable food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2022, it is utterly shameful that we have to discuss the need for families and individuals across our city to have access to affordable food. Yet this report evidences what I am hearing day and daily- that people are really struggling to put food on the kitchen table in our city. They deserve better.

“Every day, we see more and more people forced to turn to food banks to feed their children. While I commend the volunteers that run food banks and support their community, the truth is that food banks are a sign of failure in our economy. They should not have to exist in a modern society and everyone should have access to affordable meals.