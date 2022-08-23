Derry Census results on nationality, language, ethnicity, religion due September 20

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) say data will be available for Derry and Strabane and the rest of the north in less than a month.

"NISRA will release the first phase of main statistics results for Census 2021 for a number of census topics, including passports held, ethnic group, national identity, language and religion at 9.30 am on September 20, 2022. Data will be available for Northern Ireland and the 11 Local Government Districts," the research body stated.