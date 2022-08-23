Derry Census results on nationality, language, ethnicity, religion due September 20
Results from the 2021 Census on national identity, language, ethnicity and religion will be released next month.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:05 pm
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) say data will be available for Derry and Strabane and the rest of the north in less than a month.
"NISRA will release the first phase of main statistics results for Census 2021 for a number of census topics, including passports held, ethnic group, national identity, language and religion at 9.30 am on September 20, 2022. Data will be available for Northern Ireland and the 11 Local Government Districts," the research body stated.