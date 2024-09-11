Derry Chamber chief Anna Doherty feels ‘momentum gathering behind much-needed goal’ of 10,000 students at Magee.

The Chief Executive of Derry Chamber Anna Doherty feels as ‘if momentum is finally gathering behind the much-needed’ goal of growing student numbers at Magee to 10,000.

Ms. Doherty said the publication of the Magee Taskforce's interim report was welcome.

"With the taskforce having convened in March of this year, it is pleasing to see this progress occurring quickly.

"It has also been encouraging this week to see the expansion of the campus mentioned in both the Programme for Government and the Minister for the Economy's action plan.

"While the North West has been waiting for the delivery of the pledged provision of 10,000 students for our university since New Decade, New Approach, the convening of the taskforce and the publication of this report has made it feel as if momentum is finally gathering behind this much-needed growth goal.

"Derry Chamber looks forward to the publication of the final action plan and to assisting the taskforce with its implementation in any way possible,” she said.