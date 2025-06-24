President of the Derry Chamber of Commerce Andrew Fleming says the ruling to quash Stormont approval of the A5 raises serious questions about other major infrastructural projects.

He was speaking after Mr. Justice McAlinden ruled the decision to give the go-ahead for the dual carriageway scheme was rendered irrational due to a lack of evidence it would not prevent NI meeting its net-zero target by 2050.

The Alternative A5 Alliance brought fresh judicial review proceedings against the decision to authorise construction in November.

One of their grounds of challenge was it breached targets under the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022.

Mr. Fleming said there needed to be clarity about the implications for other major projects.

"This ruling also raises serious questions about other infrastructural projects in NI and their status, as well as threatening future investment in infrastructure.

"Urgent clarity is needed both on how the A5 project will move forward from here and how other projects will be protected from such delays,” he said.