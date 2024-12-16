Derry Chamber’s Anna Doherty says Magee expansion would lead to ‘incredible boon’ for NW economy

The Chief Executive of Derry’s Chamber of Commerce Anna Doherty has said the implementation of the Magee Taskforce’s action plan to deliver 10,000 students in Derry would be ‘an incredible boon for the North West's economy’.

Ms. Doherty said: "Derry Chamber welcomes the publication of the Magee Taskforce's report and action plan for the expansion of Ulster University's Magee campus to 10,000 students.

"This goal has long been promised to Derry and the North West and it is heartening to see plans for this growth finally take shape. We are very supportive of the work of the taskforce, in which our vice-president Steven Lindsay has played an important role, as have the other Chamber members who have been involved.

""We note that research commissioned by the taskforce highlights that by 2032, the expansion will create 4,600 jobs and result in additional GVA of £258m per annum and we recognise the significant opportunities this presents for our members, the local economy and Northern Ireland in general.

Derry chamber CEO Anna Doherty

"We also support the call for significant, targeted investment from the Executive to make this goal a reality.”

The Chamber Chief executive said it was the local business lobby’s position that the level of investment set out within this report should be prioritised.

This would ‘achieve the regional balance, good jobs and increased productivity that Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy has made his priorities and reverse decades of underinvestment in our region’

"The delivery of 10,000 students in Derry will be an incredible boon for the North West's economy far beyond student numbers,” she said.