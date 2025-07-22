Derry city centre NI Water roadworks paused this week following 'chaotic' traffic situation

NI Water has confirmed that additional operations involving roadworks in and around Derry are to be paused after the Foyle Cup organisers and Derry politicians raised concerns over “chaotic” scenes and gridlocked roads resulting from restrictions on the opening day of the tournament.

The tournament organisers on Monday urged politicians to step in and lobby for lane restrictions to be lifted during the week-long tournament as 1,000 teams from across the globe arrived into Derry to take part.

An NI Water spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that several of its operations will be halted this week.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water is laying new wastewater infrastructure on Madam’s Bank Road to support new development in the city, with sewer improvements also planned to get underway this week on Queens Quay. The projects have been scheduled to take place – as far as possible - during the summer months to minimise disruption to school traffic, and all traffic management is in line with the road permits issued by DfI Roads.

Foyle Cup teams and supporters gather in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

“Following the cessation of works last week on Madam’s Bank Road to accommodate The Open golf tournament, and the postponement of work on Queens Quay this week to facilitate the Foyle Cup parade, we have taken on board the latest concerns regarding recent traffic disruption and have been liaising with our contractors to determine what measures can be put in place at this stage to alleviate the congestion.

“NI Water can confirm that pipelaying has been stopped on Madam’s Bank Road for the remainder of this week. As of early Tuesday morning, traffic management on Madam’s Bank Road will be reduced to one lane around where the road has already been excavated for the new pipe. This will leave two lanes on Madam’s Bank Road, on the approach to Culmore Road Roundabout, open to traffic.

"Traffic management will also be removed from Culmore Road and Foyle Bridge for the remainder of this week in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Pipelaying work will recommence on Monday 28th July with the necessary traffic management reinstated.

“NI Water would like to thank our contractors for changing their work plans at short notice. We also wish to advise that the postponement of these projects could push the completion of works further into September which may result in traffic disruption at the start of the school term.”

Later on Tuesday, NI Water added that an additional city centre project was also being suspended.

A spokesperson said: “NI Water has postponed planned works on Queens Quay this week to help alleviate traffic congestion in relation to the Foyle Cup. Sewer repair works were planned to commence on Queens Quay, between Harbour Square Roundabout and Queens Quay Roundabout, at 11pm on Sunday July 20 but were postponed to facilitate the Foyle Cup parade.

"Following recent feedback regarding traffic congestion in the city, NI Water stopped works on Madams Bank Road and has also asked that the work on Queens Quay be postponed until the Foyle Cup tournament concludes on Saturday July 26.

"The work on Queens Quay is part of the Culmore Trunk Sewer upgrade which has already seen over 1,100m of the pipeline relined between Foyle Road and Queens Quay to strengthen the sewerage network and help protect against sewer collapses, blockages and out-of-sewer flooding. NI Water’s contractor is liaising with DfI Roads regarding a new start date for the work on Queens Quay and will strive to complete the essential improvements during the remainder of the summer school break."

Mayor Ruairí McHugh and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Oliver McMullan alongside organisers and sponsors of the 2025 Foyle Cup. Photo: George Sweeney

In a message posted on social media, Foyle Cup organisers stated on Monday: “Road works stopped last week in the Derry City Council area because there was a golf tournament happening for four days last week 40 miles away from Derry.

“The traffic chaos in Derry today is chaotic- we mean chaotic!! We need MLAs to sort out traffic flow in Derry and in Balkykelly now!!”

Later on Monday, the Foyle Cup organisers said: “Today’s traffic situation at the Foyle Cup, was indeed hectic and we'd like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding as we all know this tournament is about giving our kids a truly wonderful experience.

“The situation, particularly around City of Derry Rugby Club, was very stressful for everyone involved. We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the volunteers at the Rugby Club who did a fantastic job managing the flow with the challenges facing them,” the Foyle Cup team added as they issued instructions to “help improve traffic flow and ensure everyone’s safety”.

Politicians in Derry had also written to the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water yesterday requesting a halt the works to help ease congestion during the tournament.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said on Monday: “It is hard to understand, never mind explain, how there was a moratorium on roadworks for The Open last week, despite the event taking place in Portrush, some 40 miles away. Yet this week, during one of Derry’s biggest annual events, traffic is crawling across the city, causing widespread disruption.

“This gridlock is not just impacting players and families trying to make matches on time but it’s affecting all road users.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy and MLA Ciara Ferguson also made representations urging that traffic restrictions be lifted in the Derry and County Derry areas.

Colr. Duffy posted on social media on Monday: “I’m sure I don’t need to say it but the traffic in town and surrounding areas has been chaotic today.

“The Foyle Cup has started and people are trying to get to matches throughout the city and district, and others are just trying to go about their daily business, I know everyone is getting frustrated.”