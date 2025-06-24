Derry councillor Pat Murphy condemns British Government’s proposal to designate Palestine Action a ‘terrorist organisation’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy has strongly condemned the British government's proposal to designate Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Colr. Murphy said: "The British government's attempt to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is the latest in a series of authoritarian moves aimed at silencing and criminalising the Palestine solidarity movement. It will not succeed.”

He was speaking after British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she intended proscribing PA under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The decision follows damage caused to a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Free Derry Corner.placeholder image
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Free Derry Corner.

PA confirmed its activists ‘damaged two military planes at RAF Brize Norton, where flights leave daily for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, a base used for military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East’.

PA said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets. Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

The move to ban the group led Colr. Murphy to state: "This is a draconian attack on the basic democratic right to protest, and a clear attempt to distract from the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

He continued: "Rather than banning protest groups that highlight the slaughter and starvation of innocent, defenceless civilians, the British government should end all arms sales to Israel and impose political and economic sanctions.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Palestinian people and call for an immediate end to this genocide."

