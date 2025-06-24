Derry councillor Pat Murphy condemns British Government’s proposal to designate Palestine Action a ‘terrorist organisation’

Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy has strongly condemned the British government's proposal to designate Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr. Murphy said: "The British government's attempt to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is the latest in a series of authoritarian moves aimed at silencing and criminalising the Palestine solidarity movement. It will not succeed.”

He was speaking after British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she intended proscribing PA under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision follows damage caused to a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Free Derry Corner.

PA confirmed its activists ‘damaged two military planes at RAF Brize Norton, where flights leave daily for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, a base used for military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East’.

PA said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets. Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

The move to ban the group led Colr. Murphy to state: "This is a draconian attack on the basic democratic right to protest, and a clear attempt to distract from the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "Rather than banning protest groups that highlight the slaughter and starvation of innocent, defenceless civilians, the British government should end all arms sales to Israel and impose political and economic sanctions.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Palestinian people and call for an immediate end to this genocide."