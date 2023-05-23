Derry Day of Action against ‘austerity and cuts to vital community services’

The ‘Day of Action’ has been called in response to what organisers have described as ‘austerity and cuts to vital frontline and community services’.

Aileen McGuinness, manager at the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF), urged people to come along to the demonstration at 1pm on Thursday.

“Cuts to frontline and community services are having a devastating effect on some of the most vulnerable people in our society. Please join us on Thursday as we will be taking part in the ‘Community Day of Action’ in Ebrington Square at 1pm,” she stated.

