News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry Day of Action against ‘austerity and cuts to vital community services’

Community sector workers, users and members of the public are being asked to gather in Ebrington Square this Thursday to protest against cuts to services that departmental heads have described as inevitable after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris' Budget 2023-24.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:49 BST

The ‘Day of Action’ has been called in response to what organisers have described as ‘austerity and cuts to vital frontline and community services’.

Aileen McGuinness, manager at the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF), urged people to come along to the demonstration at 1pm on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Cuts to frontline and community services are having a devastating effect on some of the most vulnerable people in our society. Please join us on Thursday as we will be taking part in the ‘Community Day of Action’ in Ebrington Square at 1pm,” she stated.

A community day of action is due to take place on Thursday.A community day of action is due to take place on Thursday.
A community day of action is due to take place on Thursday.
Most Popular

A sister protest will be held at the Pagoda in Abercorn Square, Strabane, also at 1pm, on Thursday.

Read More
Chris Heaton-Harris Budget 2023-24 ‘devastating’ and will ‘gut public services’ ...
Related topics:Aileen McGuinness