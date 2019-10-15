Derry - Donegal border protests : ‘Let’s send a clear message’ - MP

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has encouraged people to join widespread demonstrations along the border tomorrow evening (Wednesday) against any hardening of the border as a result of the Tory/DUP Brexit.

Border Communities Against Brexit has organised protests to take place simultaneously at Killea, Muff and Bridgend at 8pm on Wednesday, October 16, as part of a wider protest across the north.

Elisha McCallion claimed: “There is widespread concern about Brexit and the catastrophic damage it would lead to, particularly in border areas.

“The disregard the Tories and their DUP allies have shown for the north of Ireland and our economy in pursuit of Brexit has been staggering.

“Tomorrow evening, Border Communities Against Brexit will be holding a series of protests against any hardening of the border right along the whole length of the border at 38 crossing points.

“Brexit was rejected in the north and this protest will give people north and south yet another opportunity to make their voice heard at a crucial time in the Brexit process.

“We cannot have any hardening of the border or any unionist veto and I would encourage as many people as possible to go along to their nearest border protest to send a clear message to London, Dublin and Brussels.”