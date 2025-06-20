Derry-Dublin air route to take-off again next year, says transport minister Darragh O’Brien

Darragh O’Brien says he expects the Derry-Dublin air route to take off again before the end of next year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transport minister was speaking after meeting Managing Director of City of Derry Airport Steve Frazer and senor council officials from Derry and Donegal.

Mr. O’Brien met with the Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Kelpie and management of City of Derry Airport on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They discussed progress to date on the establishment of a Public Service Obligation (PSO) air service between Dublin and Derry City airports, and the preparatory work underway.

Transport minister Darragh O'Brien at a meeting with the Managing Director of City of Derry Airport Steve Frazer and senor council officials from Derry and Donegal.

“In the context of building our shared Island, the Programme for Government includes a very clear commitment to engage with relevant stakeholders to establish air connectivity between Dublin and Derry City airports.

"We had a very constructive meeting today on progressing this commitment, and once the preparatory work is completed, I expect services will commence later in 2026 following a procurement process,” he said.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “This is great news for Derry and it’s another important part of enhancing connectivity between every part of the island to drive investment, create jobs and deliver more opportunities for people in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Irish Government set out a clear and positive commitment to establish a new public service obligation route between Derry and Dublin in the Programme for Government this year and I am delighted that Minister Darragh O’Brien and others have wasted no time in rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

“This is a great example of how prioritising investment across our shared island can deliver for people and communities in every part of Ireland. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Minister and the whole Irish Government to deliver on shared priorities.”

Attendees at the meeting included Minister of State at the Department of Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Charlie McConalogue; Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin; Chairman of City of Derry Airport Albert Harrison; Deputy Chairman of City of Derry Airport Paul Byrne; Director of City of Derry Airport Seamus Neely; and Department of Transport officials.