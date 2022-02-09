Derry hearing on electoral shake-up that will see Eglinton and Claudy leave Foyle

The proposed new Foyle constituency.

The proposed changes will also see all of the Slieve Kirk ward, including Magheramason and Bready, moving from West Tyrone into Foyle.

The Boundary Commission (BCNI) announced its 'Initial Proposals for new UK Parliamentary constituency boundaries in NI' in October which was followed by a primary 8-week public consultation.

This week the commission commenced the secondary consultation period of the 2023 Boundary Review. In line with the legislation, this secondary consultation period lasts for six weeks, and will close on March 23, 2022.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The secondary consultation period provides an opportunity to submit further written representations with respect to the representations from the initial consultation period, which are available on the Commission’s website.

The secondary consultation period also includes public hearings, at which representations can be made about any of the Commission’s initial proposals, and about any alternative proposals.

Three public hearings are scheduled for Belfast (March 2), Derry (March 8) and Cookstown (March 11), at which representations can also be made.

Deputy Chairman Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said: “I am pleased to announce the start of the secondary consultation period of the 2023 Boundary Review, and I would encourage everyone with an interest to take part. You can do this both by making a written representation, and by registering to attend a public hearing, where representations can also be made.”

The report proposes reducing the electorate of Foyle from 74,431 to 72,474.

"In order to satisfy the statutory electorate range in each constituency, and having considered a balancing of factors (in particular being mindful of undue disruption to existing constituency boundaries), the ward of Claudy which is currently split between Foyle and East Londonderry has been aligned within under-range East Londonderry.

"In order to help satisfy the statutory electorate range in East Londonderry, and taking into account constituency shape, and special geographical considerations such as the location of mountain ranges, the whole ward of Eglinton has been transferred from Foyle to East Londonderry constituency. The ward of Slievekirk which is currently split between Foyle and West Tyrone is aligned within Foyle," the report states.

Under the plans the East Derry electorate will increase in size from 69,359 to 72,213.

In relation to East Derry the commissioners note: "Having considered a balancing of factors, in particular being mindful of undue disruption to existing constituency boundaries, the split ward of Claudy has been aligned within East Londonderry, in which it was already partially located.

"In order to help satisfy the statutory electorate range in East Londonderry, and being mindful of constituency shape, and special geographical considerations such as the location of mountain ranges, the whole ward of Eglinton has been transferred from Foyle (which is within-range) to East Londonderry constituency."

The electorate size in West Tyrone will increase from 66,339 to 70,641.

The report states: "In order to satisfy the statutory electorate range in each constituency, and considering special geographical considerations (such as mountains, access within the constituency and the shape of constituencies), the whole wards of Donaghmore and Pomeroy are transferred from Mid Ulster to West Tyrone constituency, and the ward of Slievekirk which is currently split between Foyle and West Tyrone has been aligned within Foyle."

No name changes are proposed for the local constituencies but there are changes elsewhere.

If the proposals are agreed a new constituency of Strangford and Quoile will be created by joining several wards from South Down with the existing constituency of Strangford.

A new Belfast South and Mid Down constituency will be created by joining wards from Lagan Valley and Strangford with the current Belfast South constituency.

In developing its proposals, the Commission must ensure that all constituencies in Northern Ireland are in line with the requirements of the Parliamentary Constituencies Act 1986 (as amended). Having considered the statutory rules, the Commission has set out a report detailing its Initial Proposals for Northern Ireland’s constituencies and now welcomes public input as part of the statutory consultation process.