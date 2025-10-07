Derry MLAs clash as they back calls for greater regional balance

Foyle MLAs have clashed at Stormont while backing a motion calling for greater regional balance in the North.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP MLAs lamented Derry’s underperformance on a range of indicators during a debate on Monday. They referred to Kieran Kennedy’s recent resignation from Invest NI and Derry City and Institute’s exclusion from a major fund for stadia development.

Sinn Féin and the DUP supported the motion but accused the SDLP of negativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exchanges took place during a debate on Private Members’ motion by Sinéad McLaughlin, which called on the Minister for the Economy, Dr. Caoimhe Archibald, to outline what steps she will take to ensure that all Departments contribute to its implementation of a subregional economic plan.

Foyle MLAs have clashed at the Stormont while backing a motion calling for greater regional balance in the North.

"People in Derry face a gap of around 10 per cent in employment and economic activity compared with other areas across the North; average wages are almost 30 per cent lower than in Belfast; the rate of poverty in our north-west communities is double that of some other parts of NI; the rate of drug deaths in the most deprived parts of the Western Trust area is almost two and a half times the trust average; and from 2019 to 2021, people in the most deprived areas of Derry and Strabane were likely to die seven years earlier than the Northern Ireland average — a gap that has widened since 2015.

"It is a problem that is felt passionately by many people west of the Bann who are locked out of opportunity, including by embarrassingly poor transport links,” said Ms. McLaughlin.

The SDLP MLA referred to the resignation of Mr. Kennedy, a lack of progress on the A5, and the exclusion of Derry City and Institute from the NI football fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referencing health inequalities she noted: “A report by the International Longevity Centre UK recently measured local authorities by inequalities in health, wealth and opportunity. Derry was ranked the third worst in the UK. It was 357th out of 359.

"When we talk about deprivation, we must also talk about air quality. Poor air quality is a serious yet often overlooked indicator of poverty and health inequality. It is of little surprise then that Foyle is above the Northern Ireland average for respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.”

She criticised the level of student numbers at Magee.

"The number of higher education students in Derry now stands at around 6,000. However, when you set that against the 46,000 students in Belfast, you see that it is not balanced,” she stated.

Ms. McLaughlin referred to Michelle O’Neill’s recent claim that Derry was ‘thriving’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The First Minister recently told us that the north-west is thriving. I will never stop speaking up for the north-west. I am probably like a broken record at this stage.

"I will also never stop being honest. Walk around the streets of Derry and ask people whether they think that our city is thriving and whether they feel the difference of government in their wage packet or their daily life: ‘thriving’ is not the word that you will hear,” she said.

Responding to the motion Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said a key reason his party took up the Economy portfolio was to address regional balance’.

"Let us talk about Derry. Let us talk about the A6, which was a transformative project for regional balance delivered by former Sinn Féin Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let us talk about the decentralisation of the Civil Service under current Finance Minister John O'Dowd and former Finance Minister Conor Murphy, which has brought jobs to the heart of many of our communities.

"Let us talk about the transformation of Magee. Other parties talked about a policy, but Sinn Féin Minister Caoimhe Archibald and former Minister Conor Murphy delivered on it. Let us talk about Ebrington, Meenan Square, the North West Cancer Centre, City of Derry Airport and a plethora of new schools. Let us talk Derry up,” he said.

Mr. Delargy said he accepted there were challenges.

"No one here is denying that. However, when we hear all about the challenges and not about the opportunities, businesses and those hoping to invest in Derry will naturally switch off.

"When they do not see a collective political will, that is extremely problematic for investment. The collective leadership coming from Derry businesses, the chamber of commerce and, most important, the people of Derry is that we have a collective cause and must row in the same direction. I agree that we should encourage regional balance across all our Departments, but that is what we are already doing,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP MLA Gary Middleton defended his party’s record on delivery in Derry.

“Increasingly, over the past number of months, it appears that the SDLP is allergic to positivity. DUP Ministers and the Executive have been delivering for the north-west, and that is clearly recognised by business representatives and those involved in leadership.

"Let us take some time to look at the delivery over the past 12 months. There was the Derry-Londonderry North Atlantic (DNA) Museum, a £15 million investment supported by DUP Ministers.

"The SDLP attended the launch and welcomed the project, but there is no recognition of that today. The north-west regeneration fund is a £10 million fund announced by the DUP Minister, Gordon Lyons, to deliver key projects, such as the regeneration of Austins in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, that was welcomed by the SDLP, but there has been no delivery other than that from our party. The creation of 270 new jobs in Londonderry through the Department for Communities: again, that is a DUP Minister delivering for our constituency,” he said.

The DUP MLA said millions have been spent through Urban Villages and referred to £300 million in City Deal funding for Derry and Strabane.

"The SDLP is playing politics for politics' sake. The party's negativity does not reflect the work to address regional imbalance,” he said.