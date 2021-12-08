Derry MP warns ‘elites’ can’t be allowed to flout Covid rules as Boris Johnson apologises

The Derry MP was speaking from Westminster where he said embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to defend his administration’s actions in the middle of lockdown.

Mr Eastwood’s comments come as Boris Johnson’s government faced fierce criticism from inside and outside the chamber today after a video emerged reportedly showing Downing Street personnel joking about a lockdown Christmas party.

Boris Johnson also apologised today and said he understood and shared the outrage of people across Britain and beyond.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood (left) has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said: “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at 10 team staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that the people who have been setting the rules will have not been following the rules, as I was also furious to see that clip and, Mr Speaker, I apologise unreservedly for the offence it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression it gives.”

He also said that he had received assurances that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, but has ordered an Inquiry.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “The restrictions that have been introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic have been absolutely necessary to protect people and prevent our health service from becoming overwhelmed. I have no doubt that they have saved lives and staved off an even worse scenario for our communities.

“But the cliché that we were all in it together has been smashed by the actions of senior political leaders. People are right to be furious with politicians who set tough rules and high standards but fall far beneath them. I am furious about it too. I watched as friends and colleagues died during this pandemic, unable to say goodbye or pay respects to grieving families.

“Boris Johnson is just the latest example of how not to behave in public office. The British Prime Minister had very little personal authority to begin with but his actions have shredded the authority of his entire administration at a time when people need to listen to public health guidelines,” he claimed, adding:

“I would appeal to people, don’t let your anger at these political elites overcome your obligation to your family, friends and community.