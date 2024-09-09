Derry Paralympic and Olympic stars Chloe and Judith McCombe, Dearbhaile Brady and Hannah Scott hailed

Dearbhaile Brady pictured with Steve Frazer, Managing Director, of category sponsor City of Derry Airport, at the Derry Journal People of the Year Award in 2022. DER2235GS – 026

County Derry Paralympic and Olympic stars Chloe and Judith MacCombe, Dearbhaile Brady and Hannah Scott were recognised at Stormont on Monday.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton specifically mentioned the heroics of the McCombe sisters at the Paralympics in Paris.

"Judith and Chloe come from Claudy. They are fantastic young women who are visually impaired athletes and compete at the top of their game across many competitions, not least, most recently, the Paris Paralympics.

"The young women were born with a form of albinism, which meant that Chloe and Judith have grown up with visual impairment, but they have proved to be a real inspiration for us all in the north-west and, indeed, across Northern Ireland.

"Chloe and Judith were originally pararowers. Later, on being approached by Triathlon Ireland, they became paratriathletes. It seems like nothing can stop Chloe and Judith, and long may that continue.

"We are so proud of their performances at the Paralympics, with Chloe placing sixth and Judith placing eighth: an incredible achievement for those two local girls,” said the DUP MLA.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter hailed the exploits of Deabhaile Brady from Feeny who finished fifth in the final of the S6 women’s 50m butterfly final in the Paralympics and Hannah Scott, from Coleraine, who won gold in the quadruple sculls at the Olympics.

"I, too, rise to congratulate and share my admiration for all those members of Team GB and Team Ireland who have been at the Olympic and Paralympic Games from our shared home place, particularly Hannah Scott from Coleraine and Dearbhaile Brady from Feeny in my constituency.

“Dearbhaile made her Paralympic debut in swimming. She is a 16-year-old who is involved in Limavady Amateur Swimming Club. All who won are incredibly inspiring, but those two young women in particular show what can be achieved through hard work, dedication and commitment.

"They are two incredible women in sport, which is something that I love to see. They are two capable, fierce young ladies of my constituency, and they are truly inspiring. They show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” said Ms. Hunter.