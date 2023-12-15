Derry plan to twin with Bethlehem as Books of Solidarity for Gaza to open

A Derry Councillor will next month table a motion proposing Derry City & Strabane twin with Bethlehem as Books of Condolence for Gaza are set to open in the city and district.

The Council has also called for an International Criminal Court investigation into ‘brutal Israeli attacks’ in Gaza in a motion brought forward by Ballyarnett Sinn Féin District Councillor Sandra Duffy at the December full Council meeting.

Colr. Duffy’s motion called for the Council to write to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ask that he refers the issue to the court.

It also proposed that the Council opens a book of solidarity in both the Guildhall and Alley Theatre for residents to “express their solidarity” with Gaza.

Top: The biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.(Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images) Below: Derry City (Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal)

Colr. Duffy said: “As a city and district we must again raise our voices in support of the people of Gaza and Palestine, who continue to suffer brutality at the hands of the Israeli regime.

“The Taoiseach has previously stated that such actions cannot go without consequences and the children of Gaza cannot sustain these circumstances.

“The United Nations has called this the worst humanitarian crisis the World has ever seen.

“The first consequence should be the reiteration of demands for an immediate ceasefire, for the immediate release of all hostages, and for the unconditional adherence, by all parties, to their commitments under international law.”

Colr. Duffy (second left) with Sinn Féin colleagues at a Palestine solidarity event.

Colr. Duffy said the proposed book would “allow local people to express their wishes of solidarity”.

“People would like a means to send messages of support,” she said. “And a book of solidarity would allow us to do so.”

Ballyarnett SDLP District Councillor Catherine McDaid said the book would be “completely appropriate” and agreed that the “war crimes” needed to be referred to the court.

“We live in a city of civil rights,” Colr. McDaid said. “And need to do everything we can to stand up and speak up about how wrong this genocide is until it stops.”

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid.

She continued: “Bethlehem, the city internationally recognised as the birthplace of Jesus, has cancelled its Christmas celebrations in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

“We can show our solidarity by starting the process to become twin cities with Bethlehem, and I plan to bring a motion to that effect in January.”

Foyleside People Before Profit District Councillor Shaun Harkin said Israel’s actions were those of “unprecedented barbarity”.

“The world clearly sees what’s happening,” he said. “A genocidal war where Gazans now face starvation and close to 9,000 children have been slaughtered.

“Disgracefully, we have the DUP in Westminster defending the arms sales to Israel and saying the Israel is operating under international law when there is collective punishment to the entire population of Gaza.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said the proposal was “one-sided” and did not support it.

In summary, Colr. Duffy said the Council had a duty to “not stop talking about Gaza and Palestine”.

She concluded: “I know the people of this Council area will be grateful to get in and express their solidarity at this time.”

A proposal to write to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and to open a book of solidarity was put forward at a Council meeting on Wednesday (my pic)

