Derry SDLP leader Colum Eastwood spoke out on families struggling across the North
The Foyle Westminster candidate has expressed concern over cost of living saying the cost of car, home and other insurance has risen markedly over the past few years.
Mr Eastwood said that the next British government must work to tackle the issue.
Mr Eastwood said: “The huge increase in insurance costs has impacted everyone over the past few years. I regularly hear from people who are finding it impossible to meet the large and sudden increases to their insurance, preventing many young people from getting on the road and stopping people from insuring their homes, leaving them vulnerable to theft or damage.
“Repeated calls to tackle this issue were ignored by the heartless Tory government, but by booting them from power we have the chance to address this issue and make insurance costs more manageable for people across these islands. The reality is that many people simply don’t have the money to meet existing costs and something needs to be done about it.
“The power to lower insurance premiums lies with Westminster and the SDLP supports a number of proposals around this, including a watchdog to monitor the practices of insurance companies and end the current wild west marketplace that has gone unchecked. To achieve this we need MPs that will actually go to Parliament and vote for it and SDLP MPs will be pushing this issue and fighting for change for families here.”
