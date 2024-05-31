Derry SDLP leader Colum Eastwood spoke out on families struggling across the North

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SDLP Leader Foyle Westminster candidate Colum Eastwood has said that families across the North are struggling due to huge insurance premiums.

The Foyle Westminster candidate has expressed concern over cost of living saying the cost of car, home and other insurance has risen markedly over the past few years.

Mr Eastwood said that the next British government must work to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Eastwood said: “The huge increase in insurance costs has impacted everyone over the past few years. I regularly hear from people who are finding it impossible to meet the large and sudden increases to their insurance, preventing many young people from getting on the road and stopping people from insuring their homes, leaving them vulnerable to theft or damage.

Colum Eastwood MP speaking at the march and rally on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

“Repeated calls to tackle this issue were ignored by the heartless Tory government, but by booting them from power we have the chance to address this issue and make insurance costs more manageable for people across these islands. The reality is that many people simply don’t have the money to meet existing costs and something needs to be done about it.