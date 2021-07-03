Derry Sinn Féin councillor Aileen Mellon to step down due to personal commitments

Aileen Mellon

The Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) is stepping aside due to personal commitments.

A replacement will be selected in the coming week.

Councillor Mellon said: "After much thought and discussion with my family and party colleagues, I have decided that due to personal commitments I intend to step down from my position as Sinn Féin Councillor for the Ballyarnett DEA.

"I have enjoyed the privilege of serving the people of the Ballyarnett DEA and specifically the people of Galliagh during my time in Council.

"Although I am leaving elected office, I intend to continue my activism both at party and community level.

"I have been a community activist all of my adult life and will continue to serve the people of the wider Galliagh area in that capacity, working on the ground to ensure they receive the support and facilities they deserve."

The 33-year-old youth and community worker was originally co-opted into Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2018 as a replacement for Conchúr McCauley a year after joining Sinn Féin.

In her first election in May 2019 she was one of two Sinn Féin candidates returned in Ballyarnett, where she received 848 first preference votes.

"I thank all my party colleagues and the community organisations that I have worked with during my time in Council, for the friendship and support they afforded me as an elected representative. I hope I met their expectations.