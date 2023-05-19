Derry & Strabane Election 23: Derry & Strabane Election 23: Turnout up in Derg and Sperrin
The turnout is up in the Derg and Sperrin areas of Derry City and Strabane District Council after yesterday’s election.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:34 BST
The turnout in Derg rose from 8,120 votes (62.48 per cent) in 2019 to 8,660 votes (63.33%) – an increase of 0.85 per cent.
The eligible electorate in the area that includes Newtownstewart, Sion Mills and Castlederg was 13,672.
In Sperrin turnout increased from 11,087 votes (61.43%) in 2019 to 11,995 votes (62.66%) yesterday – a rise of 1.23 per cent.
The total electorate in Sperrin was 19,143.