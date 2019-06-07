Derry 'TAIGS OUT!' hate crime vandals seeking a reaction, says councillor

Sectarian vandals who daubed anti-Catholic graffiti at an interface on the outskirts of Derry need to be held to account, a local councillor has said.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said bigots who painted 'TAIGS OUT!' - an anti-Irish and anti-Catholic slur - at the entrance to the Currynierin estate on the city's southern fringe were clearly seeking a reaction from local youths.

He said: “This has become a regular occurrence in attempts to raise tensions in the area approaching the summer months and needs to be stopped as a matter of urgency.

“The people of Curryneirin deserve to live in peace, free from sectarian abuse and those responsible for carrying out such attacks need to be held to account for their actions.

“Residents have been disappointed in the response from the PSNI to date, who they feel have done very little to prevent these attacks or catch those responsible."

Colr. Jackson said he believed the vandalism was a hate crime.

“This is undoubtedly a deliberate attempt to provoke a response from the young people of Curryneirin . I would call on everyone to show restraint and not to play into the hands of those responsible for these hate crimes," he remarked.