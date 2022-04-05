Derry Trades Union Council to host hustings event

The council have formally invited all candidates to attend.

Niall McCarroll, chairman, said: “This election must deliver real change for working class people right across the Foyle constituency - an express delivery of political power into the hands of working people and their families.

“Local people need to have the power to actively participate in the task of planning, in decision-making and having a voice of real influence which is heard within the political system.”

“Over recent times we have witnessed the power and mobilisation capacity of local workers, when they decided to take action, withdrawing their labour and going on strike.

“Doing so in open defiance of a political system, which time after time refuses to recognise their place within society.

“During their election campaigns, local candidates would do well to take this on board and make workers’ frustrations a priority,” he said.

Mr. McCarroll said the hustings will provide an opportunity for every election candidate to outline what their plans are for local workers and how they will protect, grow and fund local public services.

“DTUC would like to welcome everyone to our hustings and we would encourage anyone attending to have your questions ready to put to the candidates.