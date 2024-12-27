Derry Uni Group urges Irish and British governments to appoint Magee ‘Czars’ to oversee expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derry University Group (DUG) has called for the Irish and British governments to appoint ‘independent oversight Czars’ to oversee the expansion of Magee College to 10,000 students.

The independent lobby group issued the call in response to the Magee Taskforce’s comprehensive report on expansion that was delivered at Ulster University’s Magee College campus before Christmas.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce said the report and action plan was a ‘major milestone’ and laid the groundwork for the delivery of ‘the most significant step-change ever to economic and social justice in Derry’.

Writer and publisher Garbhán Downey, PRO of the DUG, which also includes well-known Creggan community worker Cónal McFeely among its members, has issued a response to the Taskforce’s plan and claimed ‘Economy minister Conor Murphy will find it extremely difficult to increase student numbers in the North West and restore regional economic balance, if he signs off on the December 2024 Magee expansion plan in its current form’.

“A series of recommendations and solutions is offered, including: the introduction of top-level independent oversight, directly accountable to the Irish and British governments; a new North-South body to assist Magee expansion and harmonise all-island education strategy; academic and operational autonomy for Magee; and a lowering/waiving of fees for Magee students until a minimum total of 10,000 full-time students can be sustained,” the statement adds.

Ten questions are posed for the minister: 1. Why is there no independent oversight? 2. What happens if deadlines are not met? 3. How to ensure Magee remains on the cross-border development agenda? 4. How to ensure the student numbers stipulated by UU are accurate? 5. How to ensure Magee can grow numbers rapidly and sustainably? 6. Is Derry/Strabane Council to become subordinate to the Magee ‘masterplan’? 7. Why is Stranmillis undertaking research on what would attract students to Derry? 8. Is INCORE to be headquartered at Magee? 9. Is INCORE to be headquartered at Magee? and 10. Has there been adequate Taskforce engagement with the Irish government?

In reiterating their call for independent oversight the lobby group point to two discussion papers from the Royal Irish Academy’s Higher Education Futures Taskforce that recommended such a body.

In 2021 the RIA, for example, recommended 'a co-ordinated and independent planning body supported by funds from PEACE PLUS, the Shared Island Unit and a major joint UK-EU-Ireland-NI initiative involving sustained commitment should be established to plan future tertiary education and research provision, including cross-border provision, in the north-west of the island of Ireland'.

And in a paper published in May of this year it concluded ‘the development of a federal cross-border tertiary education institution merits serious consideration’.

In response to the Magee Taskforce report the DUG state: “With specific regard to Magee, the governments must each be asked to nominate independent and reputable oversight commissioners (or Czars) with executive powers to direct and expedite the work of [a proposed Magee Expansion Steering Group].

"They, along with the Minister, will have specific authority for the completion of the expansion, independent of internal political or departmental challenges and changes.”

The lobby goes on to recommend the establishment of a new North-South body under the Good Friday Agreement to ensure Irish government oversight of all matters regarding Magee.

The full response can be read at https://www.colmcillepress.com/post/the-dug-response-to-the-2024-magee-taskforce-report