Derry politicians have spoken of their admiration for the Bloody Sunday families who have shown such dignity and bravery, amid emotional scenes following Soldier F’s acquittal.

Senior politicians from the city were among those who had gathered to support the families in Belfast on Thursday ahead of the verdict in the case being delivered.

Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

Delivering his judgment at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented fell short of what was required for conviction.

Family, friends and supporters pictured outside the court after the verdict. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Speaking after the not guilty verdict was returned, Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood said the people of Derry would continue to support the families in whatever way they can, as they have done since January 30, 1972.

The former SDLP leader said: “My thoughts are with the Bloody Sunday families and the wounded today. They have been through a long and challenging ordeal and I can’t imagine how they’re feeling but I know that they are as committed to justice for their loved ones as ever.

"It’s impossible to put into words how proud we are of the Bloody Sunday families. People in Derry, across Ireland, Britain and the world have supported their campaign for truth, justice and accountability for decades. We know that the fight for justice is long and that there will be barriers along the way.

"For more than fifty years, these families have taken on a system that first sought to deny the truth and then tried to run out the clock, desperately hoping that their fight would dim and their campaign would die.

James Wray (left) and William McKinney. PA.

“I would encourage everyone to read the report of Lord Saville. These soldiers came to our city, they shot and killed civil rights protestors.

“Today is a difficult day but we’re holding the families close and I know that the people of Derry will continue to give them our utmost support.”

Speaking outside the court yesterday, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “Today’s decision is deeply disappointing for the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry. “For more than 53 years, the Bloody Sunday families have fought courageously and relentlessly in pursuit of truth and justice. Every bit of progress they have made has been a result of their tenacity and resilience. “It took decades for the British state to finally admit what it did on Bloody Sunday, yet still, in 2025, not a single British combatant has been convicted for the shameful role played. “Too many families are still without truth and accountability. “Sinn Féin will fully support whatever steps they decide to take next and we will continue to stand with the families.”

Those who were killed in Derry on Bloody Sunday were: were Patrick Doherty (32). Gerald Donaghey (17), Jackie Duddy (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), Michael Kelly (17), Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), Barney McGuigan (41), Gerald McKinney (35), William McKinney (26), William Nash (19), Jim Wray (22) and John Young (17).

