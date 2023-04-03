Derry Women’s Centre describes end of European funding as ‘devastating’

The Women’s Centre – based in Guildhall Street – has described the end of support via the European Social Fund (ESF) on Friday, as ‘devastating’.

The community hub promotes women’s equality and access to education, employment, social and economic life from its Béibhinn House premises in Derry city centre.

It is among many organisations that have been affected by the end of the ESF.

Béibhinn House in Derry city centre

In a statement the centre said: "We have had devastating news today that our ESF funding is not being replaced. As a result this impacts the employment and education services we have been offering for over 10 years to the women of Derry.

"We also today have to say goodbye to six of our amazing skilled colleague and friends.”

The Women’s Centre branded the end of funding as a ‘disgrace’ and said the people of the North ‘need a government that works for us’.

The centre confirmed it was open on Monday as usual, however, it warned another six posts are under threat due to uncertainty over the budgetary situation at Stormont.

"We need a government that works. We're not alone. This affects many organisations. We need to stand together as a sector and as a community and not stand for this,” the centre stated.

The Women’s Centre and other organisations that depended on ESF funding were not included among projects in the North slated by the British Government to receive more than £57 million through its UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The UKSPF has been billed as the British Government’s ESF replacement fund.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin for Foyle shared her frustration and anger that the vital services of the Women’s Centre will be slashed.

"I am disgusted that one of the groups not being support is the Women’s Centre Derry which has support the women and families of Derry for a decade.

"The centre has confirmed that they will lose six of their extremely talented and hard working staff as a result...that is six families who won’t know where their next cheque will come, how they will manage their bills and keep their homes.

“Once again we are seeing the disastrous outworkings of Brexit on our vital frontline services which have been propping up the Departments for years at a time when central budgets are being decimated.”

People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill said: "The Tory failure to properly fund the Women's Centre Derry is a devastating blow that should not be accepted.

"This will leave vulnerable women and families without desperately needed support. The last minute announcement of Shared Prosperity winners and losers - and the absence of match-funding by Stormont has only compounded the crisis.”

On Friday the British Government announced eighteen projects across the North will share in a £57m UKSPF allocation.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: "We are making the most of opportunities outside the EU to deliver for people in Northern Ireland.