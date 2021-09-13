Derry's new Sinn Féin MLAs: Who is Ciara Ferguson?

Ciara Ferguson

Ciara Ferguson grew up in Strabane and was educated at the Convent Grammar and Ulster University at Magee. Ciara is married with three children and one grandchild.

She qualified with a First-Class BSc in Housing. She also completed a PGDip in Management from the North West Regional College and a PG Advanced Dip in Sustainable Investment for the Third Sector from the Ulster University Business School at Jordanstown.

A community development worker for over 20 years, Ciara has help sustain existing and developing new front-line services in disadvantaged communities and has helped many children, young people, families, and communities across the city.

Ciara has worked in social survey research for over 10 years and has led on major community consultations across the city and district. She believes strongly in supporting and encouraging local people and communities to deliver on the things that they value the most.

She has been the Chairperson of the Outer North Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership for over 11 years and has been to the fore of some major community infrastructure projects including community centres, play parks and sporting facilities.

She enjoys genealogy and travelling to areas of outstanding natural beauty and heritage sites across the island of Ireland and has a strong interest in heritage conservation.