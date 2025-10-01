Derry’s Think Left conference: Gaza is the centre of world politics

The organisers of the Think Left conference have said Gaza will be placed at the centre of proceedings in St. Columb’s Hall this weekend.

The symposium marks the anniversary of the October 5, 1968 civil rights march.

Think Left organiser, Anita Villa, said: "Gaza is at the centre of world politics and it is a central focus over the three days of the conference.

"Gaza journalist Abubaker Abed will join us to speak about ‘Why Gaza is Fighting for the World’ at 7.45pm on Friday, October 3.

St. Columb's Hall

“Palestinian surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah will travel from Beirut to join us in Derry on the eve of the second anniversary of Israel's Gaza genocide.

"Dr. Ghassan's meeting, ‘Witness to Genocide’, will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 4,” she said.

On Saturday at 3.45pm Eamonn McCann, Janine McLaughlin, a Global Sumud Flotilla participant, and Stephen Devlin from the campaign to release the Filton 24, will discuss the ban on Palestine Action; on Sunday at 11.45am, Davy McAuley, Catherine Pollock and Reverend Bill Shaw will discuss ‘Why Unionist Politicians Always Take the Wrong Side’ in relation to Palestine and other issues; and at 2.30pm on Sunday researcher Bana Abu Zuluf will discuss ‘Palestine, Zionism and Imperialism - The Struggle for Liberation’ with Derry based Becca Bor, from Jews for Palestine Ireland.

"Think Left also features meetings on Wolfe Tone, Challenging the Far-Right, the Transphobic Backlash, Feminists and the State, Capitalism and Mental Distress, Environmental Crime and more. Think Left is free to attend. In addition to meetings there will Palestinian goods, campaign stalls, art and literature featured throughout the conference,” said Ms. Villa.

To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/think-left-conference-2025-registration-1628918291459?fbclid=IwdGRjcAMy