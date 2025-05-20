Derry's young people invited to ‘paint a greener future’ with Translink bus competition

The finale of Our Guildhall, Our Space, which took place over the weekend at the Guildhall in Derry saw the Mayor team up with Translink to bring together young people for a day of sustainability-focused activities.

The youth-led programme, launched by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr last year, aims to make the Guildhall more accessible and welcoming to young people across the council area. Shaped by those involved, the initiative transformed the space into an inclusive hub for 12 to 20-year-olds to engage in leadership, wellbeing, and climate action.

One of the central themes of the day was reducing carbon emissions and enhancing air quality, highlighted by Translink’s investment in zero-emissions fleets and sustainable travel options.

Participants were also invited to ‘paint a greener future’ by entering Translink’s Brand a Bus competition, a new initiative welcoming young people to share their artwork imagining a cleaner, greener future, with the chance of their creations featuring on a double decker bus later this year.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has hosted the final Our Guildhall, Our Space night at the weekend in association with Translink . During the event young people had the opportunity to create some unique artwork as part of the Brand a Bus competition which is open to children in Northern Ireland aged 14 and under. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.05.25

Entries created during the event will be submitted to the regional competition.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Barr said: "It has been incredibly inspiring to see the Guildhall transformed by our young people through the 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' initiative. This final event, in partnership with Translink, wonderfully encapsulates our shared commitment to empowering the next generation.

"Seeing so many engaged in activities like the 'Brand a Bus' competition, and learning about environmentally conscious travel, fills me with hope for a greener future for Derry and Strabane. I am immensely proud of what these young leaders have achieved, creating a more inclusive and vibrant civic space for all."

Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager at Translink, added: “We are delighted to support the Mayor’s Our Guildhall, Our Space and empowering our young people. Public transport continues to play a key role in our social, economic and environmental wellbeing, and we are committed to working with the youth of today to shape a cleaner, greener and better-connected region.”

Young people at the event were further encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Active Travel Challenge in June, which asks participants to prioritise sustainable, active travel such as walking, cycling, or using public transport.

The collaboration with Our Guildhall, Our Space forms part of Translink’s wider investment in zero-emission travel, with over 250 electric buses now in service across the north, delivering more than seven million emission-free miles to date.

For more information on Brand a Bus, visit: www.translink.co.uk/brandabus and to sign up to the Active Travel Challenge, visit: https://atc.getmeactive.org.uk/