Disenfranchisement of citizens from Derry in Presidential elections branded ‘partitionist,’ ‘farcical’ and ‘shameful’

The disenfranchisement of citizens from Derry in Irish Presidential elections has been branded ‘partitionist’ in the Dáil with TDs calling for the vote to be extended to people in the North.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You can be a champion of all Ireland yet be prevented from voting for the President of Ireland. You can also be a candidate for the Office of President but if you reside in Derry, as did Martin McGuinness, you are not allowed a vote.

"You can even win the election and become President of Ireland but because you are from Belfast, as was President Mary McAleese, you are barred from voting for yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Citizens from all corners of Ireland who emigrated, many from generations who left due to economic turmoil in search of work, and young people today forced out because of the housing crisis love their country. They have a stake in its future. However, they too are denied their vote for President,” said Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

Michael D Higgins (C) and wife Sabina Coyne (R) are congratulated by Martin McGuinness in 2011. AFP PHOTO/ PETER MUHLY (Photo by PETER MUHLY / AFP) (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Deputy McDonald called on Government to act on the 2013 Constitutional Convention recommendation that a referendum should be held on whether or not the Constitution should be changed to allow all Irish citizens a vote in Irish presidential elections.

She also called for progress on proposals to extend the vote to members of the diaspora.

Buncrana-based TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said this was something that affected his constituency particularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Inishowen Peninsula has seen so many of our people emigrate, forced to go to England and the United States back in the day and more recently to Australia, Canada and the Middle East. That is the story of my peninsula and my county.

"Just half an hour away is Derry city, an Irish city with Irish citizens who are deeply proud of their part in our country. The Fleadh Cheoil was there a few years ago.

"I think of all those from the North of Ireland who have won Olympic medals such as Michael Conlan, Wayne McCullough and Paddy Barnes in boxing, Daniel Wiffen who recently won gold and bronze medals in swimming and Rhys McClenaghan, who won a gold medal. We all cheered them on. They cannot vote for their President,” he said.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said: “It is beyond ironic that we can elect somebody as President, as we all know and as has been said so many times, including former President Mary McAleese and indeed other candidates from Northern Ireland, including Martin McGuinness, who could not vote for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is unacceptable, given the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. It goes against the principle of equality and it allows us to continue to speak out of both sides of our mouth about Northern Ireland.

"I have gone up there quite a number of times in the past on trips relating to the Irish language, including to Carn Tóchair in County Derry and to Belfast. I toured all the Irish facilities.

"The strongest emotional feeling I had crossing over was that we had literally cut off our right arm with Northern Ireland. It is time to have a realistic timescale for a united Ireland. This is the first immediate step that we can take.”

Independent TD Brian Stanley said: “We have had candidates from the North. We had Martin McGuinness, an excellent candidate from the Six Counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had Mary McAleese as President, who did a good job, and was open and inclusive in her outlook and approach. They do not have the right to vote for themselves, their families cannot vote for them and the communities they come from are refused that right.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath branded the situation ‘farcical’.

“As we know, the former President Mary McAleese and the late Martin McGuinness, both of whom were born and reared in Northern Ireland, stood for election to the Office of President, with and former President McAleese serving for two terms.

"It is a bit farcical that a citizen living in Northern Ireland can stand for election here but cannot vote in a presidential election here. We need to examine that. Maybe we could put our toe in the water with the presidential election and see what type of appetite there is in Northern Ireland for people to participate in electoral democracy down here,” said the Tipperary South TD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin TD Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh quoted the late Martin McGuinness and described the continuing disenfranchisement of Irish citizens as ‘shameful’.

“Mar a deir Martin McGuinness, the people of Ireland are not partitionists. Tá sé ag éirí náireach dúinn mar Stát. Agus muid ag obair i dtreo Éire aontaithe agus Éire do chách, ba chóir go dtógaimis an chéim seo agus é sin a chur i gceart. Tiocfaidh ár lá,” said Deputy Ní Raghallaigh.

Responding to the calls Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Neale Richmond said he was supportive of extending the vote in principle.

“I want to win this debate because it is the right thing to do. We absolutely can win it, but much like a question on unification it is not simply about naming the date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is about formulating a campaign. It is about presenting a very clear question to the people that will show what happens if they vote for this. It will show how people will be facilitated to vote and how we will capture the citizens abroad. I say to Deputy McDonald, trying to be collegiate and work in a positive agreement on this, that this is how we can work together to get this delivered."