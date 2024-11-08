Doherty calls for lifting of ban on building houses along major Donegal road

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said a ban on building one-off houses with direct access onto the N56 national secondary road should be lifted.

The N56 loops Donegal and runs from Letterkenny via Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh, Gweedore, Dungloe, Glenties and Ardara, down via the south coast to Donegal Town.

But building houses with access onto the road is currently banned.

Speaking just before the Dáil was adjourned, Deputy Doherty said: “It is an issue that we have raised on many occasions down through the years and there is huge frustration in Donegal that this issue is still not dealt with. It is the national policy which restricts the one-off building of homes accessing the N56 national secondary road.”

The N56 at Portnablagh

He continued: “Deputy Byrne [Thomas, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media] may be aware, as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, that this road stretches right through the heart of the Gaeltacht across a great portion of County Donegal.

"It stretches from Donegal town, clockwise, right through Letterkenny, and it passes through towns such as Mountcharles, Ardara and Glenties, up through Dungloe, Falcarragh, out to Dunfanaghy and Creeslough, through Kilmacrennan until it reaches Letterkenny again. It is the spine of Donegal.”

The Sinn Féin TD said the prohibition has caused ‘heartache’ for people who wish to build on family lands.

"Over the years, they have found it increasingly difficult to do that because of this national policy, which prevents the building of homes that lead onto the N56,” he said.

Deputy Doherty said a reduction of speed limits across the N56 was announced recently in legislation and that this opened the possibility for a review of the national policy.

"Housing being permitted on an appropriate and limited basis on adjacent roads to the N56 should be permitted now. Cars going slower along these roads make them safer and allow appropriate houses to be built on adjacent roads.

"I am asking the Minister of State to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and ask it to have this policy reviewed considering the impact it is having on Donegal,” said Deputy Doherty.

He added: “We have a policy at national level that is frustrating that and causing serious damage. I am asking Government to reach out to TII and to say that it needs to review its policy.

"This blanket, sledge-hammer approach is not fair to the people of Donegal. Of course, road safety has to be at the heart of it. We know in Donegal how many people have lost their lives on the road, without a doubt, but blanket approach to this policy is not acceptable.”

The minister replied: “I will certainly pass the comments of the Deputy to the Minister for Transport. The speed limit issue has been dealt with and the local authority and local councillor colleagues of the Deputy can engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

"An allocation of almost €30 million was provided to Donegal County Council for national roads in 2024. There are six major projects in the county, including Dungloe to Glenties and Mountcharles to Inver on the N56. There has been a lot of investment in roads in Donegal. We want to make sure those roads are safe. I agree with the Deputy.”